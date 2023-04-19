Tips on how to burglar-proof your home during the festive holidays

AS THE Hari Raya Aidilfitri festivities are just around the corner, many of us are eager to enjoy the celebrations with family and friends. However, there is a less cheery thought to consider: the possibility of a home break-in while you’re away on holiday.

According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia, house break-ins and theft went down by 19% from 2020 to 2021. Still, the numbers remain concerning as there were 11,352 home break-ins recorded in 2021 alone. However, it’s not all doom-and-gloom, as there are steps you can take right now to keep your home safe while you’re away.

Here are ways to ensure your home is protected, so you can enjoy your holidays with peace of mind.

Do a quick security check

To avoid the sudden feeling of doubt after leaving your home or overlooking details in the haste of rushing off for a trip, it's important to do a security check as part of your holiday preparations, which involves doing a quick walkthrough of your home to ensure that all entryways are firmly locked.

In Malaysia, common house break-in methods include forcing open windows, doors, and padlocks, and gaining entry through refuse chutes, false ceilings, or ventilation openings, so it's advisable to invest in high-quality locks or deadbolts that can slow down the break-in process and make your home less appealing to burglars.

Tidy up your outdoor environment

Gardening might seem unrelated to crime prevention, but an overgrown yard with tall shrubs and secluded spots may make it easier for burglars to carry out their deeds unnoticed. Be sure to remove any tools or equipment (such as ladders) from your home’s exterior space as well, as they could be used to gain entry into your home.

Think about lighting, too – a well-lit exterior will make it easier for others to spot anything amiss. Alternative lighting options such as motion-activated outdoor lights will give your home a much-needed lighting boost without racking up your electricity bill.

Create an illusion

The Home Alone movies were on to something: creating the perception that your home isn’t empty can deter potential burglars. Make sure to cancel any physical subscriptions, empty your mailboxes, and time your deliveries well to avoid having these items pile up unattended. It may also be helpful to install motion sensor lights that turn on and off during the evening hours, giving the impression that someone is present in the house.

Avoid oversharing on social media

Social media is a great way to let friends and family know what you’re up to, but bear in mind that not everyone viewing your posts has your best interests in mind. Avoid making posts which indicate that you’re away from home for an extended period of time, as these spell “opportunity” for burglars who are keen on making a move. Keep in mind the basics of internet privacy as well: never reveal sensitive personal information online, including your address or photos which clearly show where your home is.

Inform trusted people

This is more of a continuous approach, but being on friendly terms with your neighbours can go a long way in protecting your home as well as the wider community you’re in. Your neighbours will be the ones to keep an eye out for any suspicious activity while you’re away. If there is an existing neighbourhood watch group in your area, consider informing them that you’ll be away as well.

It is important to review your home insurance policy as the loss of belongings can be a devastating experience, especially when they are taken from your own home. However, a dependable and all-inclusive home insurance policy can reduce the impact of such an incident.

Ensure that you evaluate the scope of your existing policy and modify it as required to increase your protection.

