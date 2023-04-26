KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s leading business-to-business (B2B) ticketing distribution platform TixCarte aims to be Southeast Asia’s largest ticketing engine by 2025, with five million attraction and activitiy tickets to be sold by that time.

By expanding its merchant database to 4,500 and doubling its corporate partners to 100 this year, the company expects to book at least RM18 million in revenue in 2023, more than double that in the previous year.

TixCarte is optimistic about tapping into the multi-billion-dollar ticketing industry given strong momentum in digital adoption by travellers and merchants alike, the reopening of China’s borders and greater preparedness in the target sectors in handling health requirements. Given these key driving factors, it is confident in gaining a 10 times increase in bookings for travel, hospitality and entertainment sectors by 2025.

“We are reactivating our runway with partners from China with whom we have been in discussions with prior to the lockdowns. In the immediate future, TixCarte is focused on expanding across the region, especially into Thailand and Indonesia, to canvas more corporate partners and merchants,” said TixCarte founder and CEO Parthiven Shan.

TixCarte is a ticketing distribution platform that allows corporate partners, merchants and customers to sell and buy tickets for attractions via an easy-to-use, flexible and integrated system. It is supported by the Malaysian Research Accelerator for Technology and Innovation under its Global Market Fit programme to expand its market reach and penetration.

With TixCarte, customers get instant ticket confirmation, QR code tickets sent to a mobile device, and a fully refundable feature with no cancellation fees.

It also provides benefits such as “No Lock In” for bookings made through the TixCarteGo platform, so customers can buy their attraction and experience packages with peace of mind.

For corporate partners, Parthiven said, “Managing resellers will be at their fingertips, with the sales tools allowing corporates to manage their own resellers account access, giving them the ability to start selling on multiple sales channels.”

TixCarte’s current corporate partners include AirAsia, Malindo as well as global platforms such as KKday, WeChat Pay, Boost, Tiqets and others. Having recently signed on Sunway as a corporate partner, Parthiven is looking to secure the likes of more hospitality providers such as Berjaya, Shangri-La, Malaysia Airlines and others.

“While digital solutions are rife, many merchants in the travel and hospitality sector still struggle with integration for flexible payment options, and have not latched on to the benefits eTicketing offers,” said Parthiven.

TixCarte addresses this and several legacy pain points, including manual processes and offline ticketing, rigid cancellation policy, high cost of bulk buying, multiple B2B attraction ticketing systems or platforms that have no standard B2B ticketing in the attractions segment.

“Our approach is to enable them to digitalise easily, and to set up to monetise quickly,” said Parthiven.

Recently, Wet World Shah Alam, a water theme park, managed to increase its sales by 15,000 tickets in a year by working with TixCarte, which helped the theme park publish its offers to a list of well-known corporate partners.

“Meanwhile, in supporting smaller medium-scale experience operators which are often run by a family team and suffer from lack of creative assets and content such as images, videos, TixCarte will be assisting them to develop and promote their offerings to reach wider audience groups via social media,” Parthiven said.