TM appoints Imri Mokhtar as MD & group CEO

PETALING JAYA: Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) has appointed Imri Mokhtar as the new managing director and group CEO effective Aug 1, 2020 following the resignation of Datuk Noor Kamarul Anuar Nuruddin effective today.

TM chairman Tan Sri Mohd Bakke Salleh said Imri is a TM homegrown talent with a strong background in strategy and business operations, and his last positions in TM as chief operations officer as well as acting group CEO prior to that, put him in the best position to take TM forward in its next phase of growth.

“Together with the leadership bench, Imri will be at the helm to navigate TM through the current challenges and position us on a more resilient, competitive and sustainable footing. TM is well primed to lead in the Industrial Revolution 4.0; as the national connectivity and digital infrastructure provider and in enabling Malaysia’s digital economy aspirations,” Bakke said in a statement.

He thanked Noor Kamarul for the valuable contributions he has made to TM over the past 13 months.

Noor Kamarul leaves TM in a better position despite the current unprecedented challenges amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Under his leadership, notably under the movement control order, TM as an essential service continued to deliver smooth continuity of connectivity and digital solutions for Malaysians nationwide; while ensuring the safety of its employees on the frontlines and a stable financial performance.

Noor Kamarul joined TM as managing director and group CEO on June 13, 2019.