TM back in the black with Q4 net profit of RM259.4 million

PETALING JAYA: Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) posted a net profit of RM259.44 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2020 compared to a net loss of RM51.09 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year contributed by lower operating costs driven by the group’s ongoing momentum of its cost optimisation and productivity programmes..

Revenue for the quarter dipped 1.1% to RM3 billion, from RM3.03 billion reported previously.

According to its Bursa disclosure, the group’s fourth quarter saw its unifi segment record an improved earnings before interest and tax (EBITA) of RM168.2 million compared to a loss of RM18.8 million reported previously on the back of a lower operating cost.

Its TM One segment’s EBITA rose 11.6% to RM218.3 million from RM195.6 million registered previously attributed to a lower direct and other operational costs.

Meanwhile, the wholesale segment saw a 68.8% tumble in EBITA to RM88.1 million from RM282.2 million due to increase in direct cost and a lower revenue.

For the full year, the group’s net profit soared 60.6% to RM1.02 billion from RM632.68 million reported for the FY2019.

Revenue for the year slipped 5.2% to RM10.84 billion from RM11.43 billion registered previously.

With that TM, has declared a final interim dividend of 7.5 sen per share with a total payout amounting to RM283 million for FY20.

For its 2021 market guidance, TM said revenue growth is expected to be flat or within single digit growth, EBITA to be more than RM1.6 billion and its capex guidance to be between 14-18% of revenue.

It stated that this will set it on a sustainable growth trajectory, create shareholder value and continuously enable a more Digital Malaysia.

The group’s managing director and group CEO Imri Mokhtar remarked that the company is pleased to report a resilient overall business performance in 2020 as it navigated the challenges posed by the pandemic and macroeconomic environment.

“We are excited for the next phase of our journey with the ‘New TM’ Transformation Programme (2021-2023) – guided by our compass of Purpose, Customers, Performance and People. Our performance momentum has further strengthened our conviction in the transformation ahead.

“TM Group will be at the forefront in this new economy towards improving the quality of life of our customers and supporting nation-building programmes including MyDIGITAL and other stimulus plans. We remain confident to bring value for our customers and shareholders in 2021 and beyond,” he said.