PETALING JAYA: Telekom Malaysia Bhd’s (TM) global and wholesale arm, TM Wholesale is partnering with Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd to provide nationwide broadband access service coverage.

The two explained that under the collaboration, TM will provide Layer 3 HSBB Network Service to Digi, which would allow the latter to extend its footprint to more areas across the country including Sabah and Sarawak, by leveraging TM’s extensive and robust fibre network infrastructure.

TM Wholesale’s executive vice president, Amar Huzaimi Md Deris commented that the group has been an advocate of infrastructure sharing and that this industry level collaboration using the HSBB network service as the platform reiterates its commitment towards accelerating broadband adoption.

“As such, we will continue to play our unique role as a neutral provider by providing open access for access seekers amongst fellow industry players,” he said in a press release.

“This will pave ways for wider and more creative offering of internet packages for Malaysians, true to our promise to “Make Life and Business Easier for a Better Malaysia.”

Digi’s CMO, Loh Keh Jiat stated that Digi has always viewed collaborations as a positive way to deliver efficient and widespread access to Malaysians nationwide.

“This collaboration facilitates both key industry players to fully utilise its infrastructure efficiently to avoid unnecessary duplication, in line with the government’s call for greater industry cooperation,” he said.

In addition, he also pointed out that by leveraging on existing infrastructure also allows service providers to focus on rolling out their services in areas where it matters, thus increasing reach and enhancing customer experience while addressing the digital divide.

“This will ultimately benefit both consumers and businesses by enriching Malaysians with world-class, superfast connectivity, further improving broadband penetration throughout Malaysia,” said Loh.