4th (tm) TM launches first phase of 5G services for unifi mobile customers

KUALA LUMPUR: Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) has launched the first phase of its 5G services by offering unlimited 5G data to existing unifi mobile postpaid customers and new postpaid and prepaid customers.

TM group CEO Imri Mokhtar said 5G will reinforce TM’s leadership in fixed-mobile converged services for consumer and micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) segments, strengthening its mobile capabilities to provide the widest and fastest all-in-one solution for mobile service that meets today’s digital lifestyles.

“With 5G currently covering more than 33% of populated areas throughout Malaysia, this first phase is key to growing TM’s reach and presents the opportunity for a new push in unifi’s convergence play, riding on its strength of 3 million households and close to 400,000 MSME customers,” he said in a statement yesterday.

In addition, TM said the company will continue to modernise the country’s fibre network architecture, integrating automation and virtualisation technologies to boost back-end infrastructures that will support the anticipated demand for 5G services and capabilities.

TM recently launched its 5G Sphere, a circle of leading technology and smart solution partners to form an ecosystem that will accelerate the co-creation of 5G innovative use cases, taking enterprise 5G transformation from ideation to realisation.

To date, there are 39 partners in the programme.

TM said its nation-building efforts with the government will also speed up the availability of smart cities, smart industries and 5G-enabled applications, creating a more sustainable and inclusive digital society and economy. – Bernama