PETALING JAYA: Telekom Malaysia Bhd’s (TM) business solutions arm TM ONE is collaborating with Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary E&P O&M Services Sdn Bhd (EPOMS) to digitalise operations and maintenance (O&M) solutions for EPOMS.

Under the memorandum of collaboration signed by the two parties, TM ONE has been appointed as one of EPOMS’ official technology collaborators in providing end-to-end digital solutions for a more connected workforce and data management.

The two parties said in a joint statement yesterday that the strategic partnership is aimed at enhancing and empowering the digitalisation of O&M, which is a step towards making the oil and gas industry more productive, agile and prepared for the future.

“EPOMS is evolving from a conventional O&M service provider to an effective solutions partner by ‘Delivering True Value’ to our clients. Thus, it is a great initiative for TM through TM ONE to collaborate with us on a project focusing on digitalisation,” said EPOMS CEO Anuar Abd Rahman.

“This digital collaboration will give EPOMS the needed technology and resources to accelerate the pace of our existing integrated database management system, MyEPOMSx, in its expansion and digital placement,” he added.

TM COO Imri Mokhtar said TM ONE will be a strategic partner in establishing the ecosystem for EPOMS’ business-digital placement and aims to work with EPOMS to realise its vision in offering integrated frontline O&M services for all floating and fixed offshore facilities for upstream business operations.

“With these digital placements and collaboration initiatives, we believe that EPOMS will reap the benefit from the improvements in operational excellence. This is also an opportunity for us to showcase our digital assets and how TM ONE enables the IR4.0 by providing end-to-end solution,” said Imri.

The collaboration is based on three digital initiatives, namely the Smart Safety Helmet, Connected Workforce and Predictive Maintenance solutions. TM ONE will provide end-to-end connectivity, data management, cloud services as well as customised solutions for areas of concern in asset integrity and asset reliability.

These initiatives are expected to grow and expand to include other areas and solutions in the near future.

The two parties said that the focus of these solutions is on increasing operational efficiencies and high-performance infrastructure. Through the collaboration, TM ONE will assist the digital system placement of EPOMS and provide the technical solutions to enable EPOMS to be more competitive.

TM has been enabling the oil and gas industry since 2007, with an existing wide network of connectivity. To date, offshore platforms in the South China Sea are able to connect to the High-Speed Offshore Network (HSON) service via TM ONE’s fibre optic subsea cable.

The high-speed connectivity will enable real-time operations and maintenance works as well as advanced applications like artificial intelligence, machine learning and predictive analytics.