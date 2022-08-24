TM Q2 earnings soar 73% to RM378m

PETALING JAYA: Telekom Malaysia Bhd’s (TM) net profit for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 rose 73% to RM378.06 million from RM218.59 million last year’s corresponding quarter on the back of accelerated demand for connectivity, services and digital solutions.

Its revenue increased 11.8% to RM3.09 billion from RM2.76 billion year on-year due to strong performance across every customer segment and a sharp increase in revenue from all lines of service, particularly the internet and data.

For the first half period, its net profit grew 32% to RM717.91 million from RM544.06 million in the same period last year.

Revenue for the six months increased 7.3% to RM5.98 billion from RM5.57 billion last year.

TM has declared an interim dividend of 9 sen per share in line with its policy to distribute yearly dividends of 40–60% from its profit.

On the outlook for the second half of the year, TM is on track to achieve its 2022 market guidance based on its current performance momentum.

Group CEO Imri Mokhtar said looking ahead, 5G will level the playing field and move the industry away from network-based to service-based competition.

“5G will open up and expand the opportunities and growth areas for all of TM’s business segments – consumers, SMEs, enterprises, wholesale as well as digital services. We look forward to rolling out 5G-enabled products and solutions and unlocking value to meet customers’ demands,” he said.