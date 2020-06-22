TM receives statement of claim from Hong Kong-based Vodoke

PETALING JAYA: Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) received a statement of claim from Hong Kong-based IPTV services provider Vodoke Pte Ltd (VPL) on June 19, in regard to its commencement of arbitration filed with the Singapore International Arbitration Centre on March 4.

In the statement of claim, VPL is seeking a declaration that TM acted in repudiatory breach of the collaboration agreement, which said breach VPL has accepted on or about Feb 20, 2020, and an order that TM pays VPL the sum of US$540,000 owing, or alternatively, damages of the same amount which is the balance that ought to have been paid by TM to VPL in respect of the initial order of 30,000 units of the VPL IPTV Package in 2015.

VPL is also seeking an order that TM pay VPL reasonable damages for four collaboration agreement clause breaches, an order that TM pays VPL the costs of warehousing TM’s stocks from Aug 15, 2020, until such time that TM takes possession of the same, costs of the present arbitration proceedings and all related hearings on an indemnity basis, interests on all sums found due as well as any further and/or other reliefs that the tribunal deems appropriate.

“TM’s solicitors will proceed with the necessary steps to refute the claim. TM shall make further announcement if there are any material developments in respect of this matter,” it said in its Bursa Malaysia filing.