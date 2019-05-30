TM’s first-quarter earnings nearly double, thanks to lower operating costs

PETALING JAYA: Telekom Malaysia Bhd’s (TM) net profit almost doubled to RM308.28 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 compared with RM157.16 million in the same quarter a year ago, due mainly to a reduction in operating costs.

However, its revenue was down 2.4% to RM2.78 billion from RM2.85 billion, dragged lower by a decline in voice, internet and multimedia services and non-telecommunication-related services revenue.

Following the surge in earnings, TM’s share price soared 74 sen or 27.2% to RM3.46 today, the highest in the past eight months.

The group’s earnings before interest and tax (ebit) came in at RM504.8 million, doubled from RM195.6 million. Stripping off some non-operational items, such as unrealised foreign exchange loss on international trade settlement, its normalised ebit also more than doubled to RM513.0 million from RM206.6 million.

TM said the total capital expenditure (capex) for the first quarter was in line with guidance at RM151 million, or 5.4% of revenue. By asset type, access comprised 67.0% of total spending, followed by network at 18% and 15% for support systems.

Its operating expenditure/revenue improved 11.4 percentage points.

TM said in a filing with the stock exchange that while unifi broadband services continued to see an increase in customer base, the decrease in revenue was from Streamyx as well as unifi mobile.

Unifi’s revenue decreased 9.3% to RM1.23 billion, mainly due to lower revenue from voice services on the back of lower usage, in line with decrease in customer base.

TM ONE recorded a 1.3% drop in revenue to RM1 billion, mainly due to voice and data services.

However, TM Global’s revenue increased 11.5% to RM578.1 million, mainly contributed by both voice and data services.

TM acting group CEO and COO Imri Mokhtar (pix) opined that the market is increasingly competitive, with players exploring opportunities to sustain and grow their business.

“We saw the Performance Improvement Programme 2019–2021 (PIP 2019-2021) yield improve profitability for the group in Q1 2019. In the coming months, we will continue to focus on our strategic pillars of ‘Converged Services’, ‘Simple and Digital’ and ‘Lean and Lower Cost’ in our daily operations to drive our performance and generate more value,” he said in a statement.