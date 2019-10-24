TMC Life Sciences posts RM6.46 million profit in Q4

PETALING JAYA: TMC Life Sciences Bhd’s net profit declined 41.7% to RM6.46 million for the fourth quarter ended Aug 31, 2019 against RM11.08 million in the same quarter a year ago, due to higher total operating expenditure.

Its revenue, however, soared 19.3% to RM51.52 million from RM43.19 million, thanks to higher patient load and higher case intensity handled.

The group has proposed to declare a final dividend of 2.013% or 0.2013 sen per share for the financial year.

TMC’s full-year net profit rose 1.1% to RM28.1 million from RM27.8 million a year ago on the back of a 15.3% rise in revenue to RM194.98 million from RM169.04 million.

Looking ahead, the group said its expansion project at Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara is progressing on schedule.

“The group is encouraged by the government’s announcement that it will proceed with the Johor Baru-Singapore Rail Transit System (RTS) project and the group keenly awaits information on when the RTS is expected to be completed.”

“The group remains committed to the project at Thomson Iskandar Medical Hub, with the aim to complete the hospital within 12 to 24 months after the RTS project at Bukit Chagar is fully operational.”