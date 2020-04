PETALING JAYA: TMC Life Sciences Bhd posted a net profit of RM6.82 million and revenue of RM50.89 million for the consolidated period ended Feb 29, 2020.

The company had changed its financial year end from Aug 31, 2020 to June 30, 2020. Hence, there is no comparative figures for the cumulative quarter.

However, for comparison purposes, it noted that revenue was up 13% year-on-year in the quarter contributed by higher patient load and higher case intensity handled.

The 5% decrease in profit was attributed to higher total operating expenditure.

For the six month period, the healthcare provider posted a net profit of RM14.78 million and revenue of RM103.43 million.

It noted that revenue went up 12% year-on-year driven by higher patient load and higher case intensity handled.

The group said the progress of its expansion project at Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara is delayed due to the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO) since March 18.

“The MCO and regional travel restrictions have also impacted patient loads at our hospital and fertility operations as patients seek to postpone non-emergency treatments,” it said in its Bursa filing.

Nevertheless, it said it will endeavour to mitigate the challenges from a post-MCO operating environment.