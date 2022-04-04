TNB completes RM808m acquisition of UK onshore wind farms

PETALING JAYA: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has completed the acquisition of a 100% stake in a 97.3MW onshore wind portfolio in the UK from a number of funds advised by Capital Dynamics for £145.9 million (RM807.73 million).

The acquisition was carried out via its wholly owned subsidiary Vantage RE Ltd, following TNB’s maiden venture into the UK offshore wind market last October, which is in line with the strategy to grow its global renewable energy (RE) portfolio while strengthening its presence in a focus market.

The wind portfolio is made up of 11 onshore wind farms across the UK that were developed under either the Feed-in Tariff or Renewable Obligation Certificate subsidy regimes, which are expected to provide stable long-term revenues.

Upon completion, the subsidiary’s total operational RE capacity will grow by 23% from 433MW to 530MW and will diversify the technology mix and improve the balance of its portfolio’s electricity generation profile throughout the year.

TNB president and CEO Datuk Baharin Din commented the acquisition represents the continued success of its strategy to expand its RE portfolio in its focus markets such as the UK and Europe while accelerating TNB’s journey in delivering its global environmental, social and governance (ESG) vision.

“We firmly believe in an innate responsibility towards a better world and brighter lives anchored on TNB’s aspiration towards net zero emissions by 2050. TNB’s Sustainability Pathway is underpinned by our commitment to reduce 35% of our emissions intensity as well as 50% of our coal generation capacity by 2035,” he said in a statement.

Baharin believes the acquisition underpinned by subsidy regimes would also allow it to fully benefit from stable revenues and build financial resilience to weather the economic challenges aggravated by Covid-19.

“In addition, it will move TNB a step closer to transitioning towards a new energy future of low carbon generation consistent with TNB’s Sustainability Pathway and overall ESG vision.”