KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has declared a record high dividend payout of RM5.69 billion for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2019 (FY2019).

The TNB board of directors has approved a final single-tier dividend of 20 sen per share, raising the single-tier dividend to 50 sen per share for FY2019.

The board of directors had also approved a special dividend of 50 sen per share, bringing the total dividend per share to RM1.

“This is the third consecutive year that we have offered a dividend at the higher end of our stated policy of paying between 30 per cent and 60 per cent of our adjusted profit after tax and minority interest,” said TNB chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid in a statement today.

As of May 2020, TNB’s major shareholders include Khazanah Nasional Bhd (25.8 per cent), Permodalan Nasional Bhd (18.1 per cent), Employees Provident Fund (16.7 per cent) and Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (6.7 per cent).

“TNB will continue to balance its commitment towards growing the business for fair shareholder returns with its responsibility to customers in this current challenging period.

“We will continue to work closely with the government to support the rakyat through various initiatives introduced under the PRIHATIN and Bantuan PRIHATIN Elektrik packages,” he added. -Bernama