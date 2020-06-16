TNB denies chairman’s allowance is high

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has dismissed an allegation, which has since gone viral, that the allowance received by its chairman, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, is high.

The utility giant said Mahdzir’s monthly allowance is actually much lower than the views shared on social media but reflects his responsibility in leading a company with over 9 million customers and assets worth nearly RM60 billion.

As a company listed on Bursa Malaysia, the emoluments received by TNB board members are stated in the annual report published every year, it said in a press statement here today.

Members of the public are advised not to continue sharing incorrect views regarding such high allowances and to always ensure the authenticity of the information before sharing it.

The act of sharing incorrect views, as well as false information is an offence and may be subject to legal action. -Bernama