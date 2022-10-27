TNB, Gamuda Land to build Malaysia’s first solar-powered electron stations

PETALING JAYA: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has entered into a partnership with Gamuda Land, the property development arm of Gamuda Bhd, to build two electron stations for electric vehicle (EV) charging at Gamuda Land’s property development projects in Selangor.

Both companies today inked a MoU to develop Malaysia’s first electron stations at Gamuda Cove in Southern Klang Valley and Gamuda Gardens in Northern Klang Valley for communities in the projects and visitors to the water theme park at Gamuda Cove.

The stations, slated to serve motorists by 2025, will accelerate the development of the ecosystem and infrastructure for EV in the country, thus supporting the sustainability vision of both companies.

The future electron stations will be powered by rooftop solar panels that will help offset electricity from the grid and support a greener environment.

These electric charging stations will be compatible with all vehicle-makes ranging from hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully EV and include both AC and DC fast chargers. Just like conventional petrol stations, the electron stations will include a host of services such as food and beverage outlets, convenience stores and more to serve motorists who are waiting for their vehicles to be charged.

TNB chief strategy and ventures officer Datuk Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan said the MoU would pave the way for TNB and Gamuda Land to collaborate towards increasing the usage of EV in Malaysia and achieve Malaysia’s net zero emissions aspiration by 2050.

At the same time, the stations will allow both companies to enhance their ongoing efforts to achieve their environment, social and governance targets while ensuring continued business growth.

“Supporting EV proliferation is part of TNB’s energy transition pillars. It is indeed the right step forward in realising the aspiration to provide a sustainable master plan, featuring climate-responsive design, integrated transport and super low energy building with smart features.

“All of these initiatives will require substantial investments and no individual entity will be able to shoulder this responsibility alone. Therefore, cooperation like what TNB and Gamuda Land are doing today is much in line with supporting the government’s vision,” he added.

Gamuda Land COO Chu Wai Lune said urban transportation contributes 23% of carbon emissions, so naturally, ensuring its developments are equipped with facilities to support sustainable mode of urban transportation is one of its key focuses in its masterplan design in the pursuit of developing smart and sustainable townships.

“The electron stations would complement our carbon reduction efforts such as having dedicated tree-lined pathways for cycling and walking and having e-trams in our townships as an alternative mode of transportation for our community.”

Under the MoU, both companies will also be working on the exploration of other sustainable energy initiatives under TNB’s offering at Gamuda Land’s townships.