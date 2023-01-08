TNB, Petronas team up for study to advance hydrogen business development

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) and Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) have inked a joint feasibility study agreement (JFSA) to advance hydrogen business development in Malaysia.

This will cement their commitment to advancing the hydrogen economy.

“Building upon the earlier signed memorandum of understanding, the JFSA underscores the commitment of both industry leaders to collaborate and foster a strong synergy in exploring and developing business ventures in the emerging field of green hydrogen,” TNB said in a statement today.

This collaboration signified the companies’ shared vision of accelerating the deployment of clean technologies, such as hydrogen and carbon capture, to decarbonise the energy sector, it added.

“This agreement serves as a testament to our unwavering dedication to uniting industry players and forging a powerful synergy. Together, we are committed to exploring and developing business ventures in the promising field of green hydrogen,” TNB president and CEO Datuk Baharin Din said.

He added that the collaboration would not only contribute to Malaysia’s economic growth but also bring about numerous job opportunities.

Petronas senior vice-president of project delivery and technology Datuk Bacho Pilong said both companies bring to the table over 120 years of combined experience in engineering and technology.

“Together, we look forward to building an ecosystem of technology and infrastructure for the clean energy needed to progress the nation’s sustainability goals and support an equitable energy transition for future generations,” he added.

TNB said the strategic collaboration with Petronas holds particular significance in addressing the challenge of decarbonising the energy industry, where both organisations are playing prominent roles.

“Recognising the potential of hydrogen as a versatile and clean source of energy, the companies aim to leverage this resource to reduce carbon emissions in sectors such as transportation, manufacturing, and power generation,” it added. – Bernama