TNB repowers SSJ Sg Perak to support RE growth

PETALING JAYA: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) will repower Sungai Perak Power Stations (SSJ Sungai Perak) with a capacity of 650.75 megawatt (MW) to support the country’s renewable energy (RE) aspirations and to ensure its sustainable business growth.

TNB through its wholly owned subsidiary TNB Power Generation Sdn Bhd (TNB Genco) has received approval from the Energy Commission (EC) to implement the Hydro Life Extension Programme for six stations in SSJ Sungai Perak with an investment of RM5.8 billion commencing this year, as announced on Oct 14.

TNB president and CEO Datuk Indera Baharin Din said 18 generating units at the six stations will be upgraded to the latest technology and SSJ Sungai Perak’s operations are expected to contribute RM200 million annually to the group’s earnings before interest & tax.

“This is among the initiatives to further strengthen TNB’s energy transition, with an RE capacity target of 8,300MW by 2025, in line with our aspiration to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

“This will reinforce TNB’s dominance in the hydro generation sector with a cumulative capacity of 2,661MW in supporting a carbon-neutral nation and the National Energy Policy announced by the government recently,“ he said.

Except for SJ Pergau, six stations in the same hydroelectric scheme namely SJ Temengor, SJ Bersia, SJ Kenering, SJ Chenderoh and SJ Sungai Piah (Upper & Lower) will be operating under a new power purchase agreement (PPA) for 40 years. The first unit will be in commercial operation in 2025.

SSJ Sungai Perak which was built between 1926 to 1986 while SJ Pergau, which was built in 1991, currently generate 1,249.1MW equivalent to 2,755GWh average annual energy output and accounts for 49% of hydro capacity in Peninsular Malaysia.

The upgrading works of SSJ Sungai Perak involve the latest technological requirements including turbines and transformers to improve its efficiency and lifespan.

The commitment is encapsulated in the function and contributions of SSJ Sungai Perak towards generating green energy, mitigating floods, managing clean water resources and helping to improve the socioeconomics of the local community.

TNB Genco managing director Datuk Nor Azman Mufti said SSJ Sungai Perak is continuing its role in flood mitigation, managing water reservoirs for agriculture and clean water supply as well as increasing employment opportunities and new business activities such as eco-tourism and aquaculture.

“In terms of green energy, SSJ Sungai Perak will reduce up to 464,000 carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO₂e) emissions, which is equivalent to carbon emitted by over 100,000 vehicles per annum,“ he added.