PETALING JAYA: Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s (TNB) net profits slid 53.9% to RM717.9 million for the first quarter ended March 31, compared to RM1.56 billion reported in the same quarter of the previous year attributed to foreign currency loss due to the weakening of the ringgit against the US dollar and Japanese yen.

Revenue for the period stood at RM11.65 billion, a 12% decrease from RM13.24 billion recorded previously.

Electricity sales in the first three months of this year was however, stable at 27,938.2 GWh or RM11.78 billion compared with 28,471.1 GWh or RM12.03 billion in the first quarter of 2019.

According to the group’s Bursa disclosure, its board foresees a prolonged challenge for the year ahead, given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic as well as uncertainties in the global economic environment.

With the imposition of the movement control order (MCO) it revealed that electricity usage in the industrial and commercials sectors dropped between 25% and 50% as business industries halted activities while usage in the residential sector surged between 20% and 50% as families stayed indoors and workers worked from home.

“Overall, demand contracted by 1.9% in 1Q’20, before the full impact of Covid-19 and corresponding MCO periods. However, demand for May 2020 fell by 28% as compared to May last year,” TNB stated.

For 2020, it expects electricity consumption to drop between 7-15% year-on-year, mainly due to slowdown of activities in the commercial sector.

The group’s president and CEO, Amir Hamzah Azizan (pix) commented that as an essential services provider, TNB has a critical role in supporting the Malaysian government’s efforts to revive the economy and assist those whose livelihoods are affected.

“Facilitating economic stimulus at this time should be made a priority. For TNB, even though we are facing a hit to our revenue collection, we can remain resilient due to a robust balance sheet,” he said in a press release.

“Giving more now to help the nation rise out of this economic slump is going to yield better times for all of us collectively.”

Moving forward, the group will also continue its internal restructuring exercise to carve out its generation and retail businesses into fully-owned subsidiaries.

In March, TNB acquired the remaining 20% stake of Tenaga Wind Ventures UK Ltd, which it intends to leverage on as a platform to grow its renewable energy portfolio, given the growth potential as the world shifts towards sustainable energy sources.

However, the pandemic is impacting the progress of the group’s initiatives to reduce its current exposure; including the restructuring and turnaround exercise and sale of investment, particularly in its 30%-owned companies in GAMA (Turkey) and GMR