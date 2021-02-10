TNB’s Amir Hamzah to lead EPF

PETALING JAYA: The finance ministry has named Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s (TNB) CEO Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah as the replacement for Tunku Alizakri Alias as the CEO of the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) effective March 1.

Aside from helming the utilities company, Amir has previously served as the CEO of MISC Bhd, Petronas Dagangan Bhd, and Icon Offshore Bhd among other leadership appointments.

“Tunku Alizakri will be continuing his contributions towards public service in a different capacity,” said the pension fund’s chairman Tan Sri Ahmad Badri Mohd Zahir in a press release.

He expressed gratitude towards the outgoing CEO for his seven years of service to EPF, starting from as the deputy CEO (strategy) and subsequently as CEO since 2018.

Ahmad Badri commented that Alizakri’s vision and commitment towards stakeholders is evident in the funds’ ongoing efforts towards digital acceleration and operational efficiency, the adoption of ESG and sustainability as key metrics.

“On behalf of the EPF, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to Tunku Alizakri for his exemplary service to the EPF and wish him all the best in his future endeavours. At the same time, I would like to welcome and congratulate Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah on his appointment as the new EPF CEO.”

The chairman stated that with Amir’s broad corporate experience, the fund is looking forward to his leadership to navigate this complex and challenging period.

Meanwhile, TNB has named its chief distribution network officer, Datuk Baharin Din as CEO effective March 1, 2021.

Baharin previously served as TNB’s vice president of distribution, as well as its senior general manager for customer service and metering. He was also Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd managing director from 2007-2011, and was seconded to the Energy, Green Technology and Water Ministry for two and a half years as the deputy director for the Electrical Inspectorate Department in Sabah. He then became the director for the Electrical Inspectorate Department in Pahang.