KUALA LUMPUR: The second of two coal-fired power plants owned and run by Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s (TNB) subsidiary, Jimah East Power Sdn Bhd (JEP) has commenced its commercial operation date (COD) last Friday.

With the powering up of the 1,000 megawatt (MW) plant, TNB has reinforced Peninsular Malaysia’s power supply to 25,981MW.

The development of JEP in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan took 49 months since construction started in 2015. The first 1,000MW power plant achieved its COD on Aug 22, 2019.

Both plants utilise ultra-supercritical technology (USC), an efficient coal-burning technology with 40% efficiency as against conventional coal-fired power plant which has a 36% efficiency.

Apart from JEP, TNB has two other coal-fired plants using USC, namely Manjung 4 and Manjung 5 in its Sultan Azlan Shah Power Station in Lumut, Perak.

TNB owns a 70% stake in JEP while Mitsui & Co Ltd and The Chugoku Electric Power Co Ltd hold 15% each.