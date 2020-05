PETALING JAYA: Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s (TNB) wholly-owned subsidiary TNB Renewables Sdn Bhd (TRe) is deploying big data analytics applications in its large scale solar (LSS) farm in Sepang, Selangor in Malaysia to improve energy productivity and operational efficiency.

The 50 megawatts (MW) solar farm is one of the largest in Malaysia with 238,140 solar panels

generating more than 110,000 megawatt-hour (MWh) of energy in its first year of operation in 2019.

TRe has appointed Singapore-based Envision Digital International Pte Ltd to deploy its cloud-based digital analytics applications, including Enlight Solar, Ensight Solar and Forecaster.

Powered by Envision Digital’s AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) operating system, EnOS, the applications will strengthen TRe’s ability to actively contribute to the growth and use of renewable energy (RE) sources across the company’s portfolio of energy assets.

Ensight Solar monitoring will enable TRe’s operations team to have quick access to the farm’s real-time operation status, thus improving the its operational and maintenance efficiency.

The advanced analytics software, Ensight Solar, will provide detailed insights into the solar farm’s generation performance. Meanwhile, the built-in machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled Forecaster software will help provide accurate forecasts of weather conditions and power output, to ensure that TNB manages grid supply and demand effectively.

TRe managing director Mohd Yusrizal said it constantly seeks innovative technology solutions that will help accelerate its growth in the RE sector.

“The solar farm in Sepang is our first LSS project in Malaysia. By adopting cloud-based solutions, we can monitor and analyse the solar farm’s performance remotely and achieve better returns on investment.

“TRe is also committed in adopting innovative solutions in building up our capability towards becoming a leading RE asset developer and asset manager within Malaysia and the region.”

Since the beginning of this project in March 2019, both organisations begins to collaborate on multiple initiatives revolving around new energy and digital transformation. Eventually, TRe will build a digital renewable energy platform leveraging Envision’s EnOS AloT Operating System, to connect various renewables assets and applications, such as biogas, biomass and mini hydro.

The platform will not only provide asset operation and performance visibility to TRe, but also allow the integration and synergised operation among various REs.