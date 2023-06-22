TNG Digital, Principal Malaysia launch eight new unit trust funds via GOInvest

PETALING JAYA: TNG Digital Sdn Bhd in partnership with Principal Asset Management Bhd (Principal Malaysia) today introduced eight unit trust funds via GOinvest, a digital investment platform on Touch ‘n Go eWallet.

Through the partnership, TNG Digital and Principal Malaysia will enable Malaysians to build their savings through simple and convenient investment solutions.

Touch ‘n Go eWallet users can start investing in the unit trust funds from as low as RM10 with no lock-in period or capped amount. Users can set up a regular savings plan conveniently via the Auto Cash-In function to invest a fixed amount every month to average down the risk for stable returns.

The eight unit trust funds are a mix of conventional and syariah-compliant funds, based on a mid to longer-term investment period with historical returns of up to 12.35%* per annum (based on a three-year annualised returns performance as of March 31, 2023).

TNG Digital CEO Alan Ni said, “We launched GOinvest in July 2022, disrupting the market to offer affordable investment solutions that could be conveniently accessed by all Malaysians, and giving them the flexibility to invest effortlessly anytime and anywhere through Touch ‘n Go eWallet.”

He added the Principal Islamic Money Market Fund was their primary product offering, and it has since served more than 100,000 users to-date.

“We are pleased to partner with Principal Malaysia, one of our trusted and long-time partners, to provide eight more product options to our users. We will continue to work with Principal Malaysia to introduce more inclusive investment products that can inculcate good savings and investing habits for all Malaysians,” said Ni.

According to Munirah Khairuddin, CEO and country head of Principal Malaysia, and head of group Islamic business, “Our purpose centers around providing financial security to more Malaysians, and we are fully committed to bringing in more value whilst empowering Malaysians with the right tools and support for a successful investment journey.”

Through their partnership with TNG Digital, Munirah said they have curated eight additional Principal funds that allow users access to international and local investment opportunities. With this, Touch ‘n Go eWallet users are now able to build an optimal investment portfolio tailored to their risk appetites via a mature eWallet ecosystem.

Over the years, Touch ‘n Go eWallet has been progressively building its suite of financial products and services, comprising investments, insurance, lending, and payments solutions, specially tailored to offer value and convenience to its users. In 2021, Touch ‘n Go eWallet launched GO+, its first investment product in partnership with Principal Malaysia. GO+ allows users to earn daily returns from Principal e-Cash, a syariah-compliant money market fund and at the same time support day to day payments through the eWallet. In just over two years since its launch, GO+ has been subscribed by more than three million users.