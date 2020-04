PETALING JAYA: Tokenize Malaysia has received full approval from the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) to operate as a digital asset exchange (DAX) operator.

Subsequently, the DAX operator can now accept clients as it is recognised as a safe and secure platform.

Previously, Tokenize was awarded a conditional approval by SC in June 2019 alongside two other DAX operators out of 23 digital asset exchanges that applied.

Following the conditional approval, the three operators were given nine months to fully comply with all regulatory requirements prior to being granted a full license.

The stringent processes were put into place by the regulator to ensure operators would meet its standards and requirements in their role as recognised market operators (RMOs).

Tokenize CEO cum CTO Hong Qi Yu said this is a crucial moment that the operator has been looking forward to.

“We are now able to go ‘live’ in Malaysia and it is perfect timing - as we have received many interested enquiries from individuals aged 24 to 50 years old who are keen to invest in digital assets,” he said in a statement.

“Our focus in Malaysia is to champion a safe and secure platform as well as a user friendly experience by offering both website and mobile apps clear guidance on digital asset investments.”