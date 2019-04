TOKYO: Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index opened lower on Thursday as investors awaited the results of the Bank of Japan’s two-day policy meeting to be announced during the day’s trade.

The Nikkei 225 index was down 0.11% or 23.98 points at 22,176.02 in early trade, while the broader Topix index climbed just 0.01% or 0.15 points to 1,612.20. — Bernama