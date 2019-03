TOKYO: Tokyo shares lost more than 1.6% on Thursday as fears over the global growth outlook re-emerged.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.61%, or 344.97 points, to close at 21,033.76, while the broader Topix index was down 1.66%, or 26.64 points, at 1,582.85.

Tokyo shares opened sharply lower after Wall Street stocks declined amid lingering worries over global growth.

“The current weak sentiment is based on the big drop in 10-year US Treasury bond yields,“ traditionally a sign of medium- and long-term economic weakness, said Shinichi Yamamoto, broker at Okasan Securities in Tokyo.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note on Wednesday fell to its lowest level since December 2017.

Japanese shares were among major victims of concerns over the yield drop “as investors here are reacting sharply to the fall,“ Yamamoto told AFP.

The dollar fetched 110.13 yen in Asian afternoon trade, down slightly from 110.51 yen in New York.

In Tokyo, electronics were among the losers, with Sony trading down 1.93% at 4,673 yen and Panasonic giving up 1.80% at 948.5 yen.

Toyota dropped 1.64% to 6,514 yen with Honda off 0.95% at 3,002 yen, after Honda announced plans to join a Toyota-SoftBank mobility alliance.

Nissan slipped 1.57% to 910.4 yen after its advisory committee unveiled recommendations for improving governance after the arrest of former boss Carlos Ghosn on corruption allegations.

Pharmaceuticals were lower with Takeda down 2.16% at 4,572 yen and Shionogi off 2.76% at 6,717 yen. — AFP