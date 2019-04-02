Tokyo shares end flat after recent gains

TOKYO: Tokyo shares gave up early gains to end flat on Tuesday as investors locked in profits following two days of gains.

The Nikkei 225 index inched down 3.72 points, to 21,505.31 while the broader Topix index lost 0.25 percent, or 4.12 points, to 1,611.69.

The market started on a high note following a strong lead from Wall Street as dealers cheered positive US and Chinese manufacturing data, while they were also buoyed by optimism over trade talks between the world’s top two economies.

“But investors cashed in on the recent gains” in late trading, which pushed key indexes into negative territory, Daiwa Securities chief technical analyst Eiji Kinouchi told AFP.

The dollar fetched 111.37 yen, compared with 111.35 yen in New York and 111.13 yen in Tokyo on Monday.

In share trading Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing dropped 1.31% to 51,800 yen and SoftBank Group lost 0.64% to 10,830 yen, with Sony down 1.59% at 4,680 yen.

But Toyota rose 0.64% to 6,689 yen and Nintendo advanced 0.28% to 32,010 yen.

Steelmakers were higher, with Nippon Steel up 0.84% at 2,029.5 yen and JFE climbing 1.13% to 1,965 yen.

China-linked shares were also higher, with construction machine maker Komatsu jumping 1.90% to 2,700 yen and industrial robot maker Fanuc up 4.44% at 20,195 yen. — AFP