TOKYO: Tokyo shares opened higher Thursday as investors attempted to recover losses from the previous day, taking their cue from overnight gains on Wall Street.

The Nikkei 225 index added 0.84%, or 178.79 points, to 21,469.03 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.70%, or 11.22 points, at 1,603.29.

“Japanese shares are expected to rebound, continuing the momentum stemming from gains in US shares,“ Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

“The market has confirmed that there is solid support around 21,000. It should encourage bargain hunters,“ the brokerage said.

Players have already factored in the British decision to avoid a no-deal Brexit, Okasan said.

UK lawmakers voted to reject a the notion of crashing out of the European Union, which is still due to occur in just over two weeks.

They earlier this week rejected the divorce deal negotiated by Prime Minister Theresa May.

The dollar stood at 111.17 yen, flat from New York on Wednesday.

Overnight, the Dow closed up 0.6%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both added 0.7%.

Among major Tokyo shares, Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing added 1.48% to 54,270 yen. Toyota edged up 0.18% to 6,597 yen.

Internet investor SoftBank jumped 3.66% to 11,045 yen.