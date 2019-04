TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed flat on Thursday as a weak yen offset selling pressure from investors locking in profits after recent gains.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.05%, or 11.74 points, to 21,724.95 but the broader Topix index was down 0.11%, or 1.72 points, at 1,620.05.

“Stocks had risen on hopes for progress in US-China trade talks and market players are now taking profits,“ said Makoto Sengoku, market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Centre.

But the selling pressure was limited partially due to a weak yen, which is good for Japanese exporters, said Shinichi Yamamoto, broker at Okasan Securities in Tokyo.

The dollar was trading at 111.41 yen in Asian afternoon trade, slightly down from 111.48 yen in New York Wednesday afternoon but still up from 110-yen levels seen last week.

“All in all, market sentiment is not so bad,“ Yamamoto told AFP.

Shares in Nissan rose 0.57% to 943.7 yen after former chief Carlos Ghosn was rearrested early Thursday on fresh financial misconduct allegations.

“The fate of Mr Ghosn himself hardly moves the shares any longer,“ Sengoku told AFP. “Market attention has shifted to how Nissan will rehabilitate itself from here,“ he said.

Nissan refrained from commenting specifically on Ghosn’s rearrest but said “the company’s focus remains on addressing weaknesses in governance that enabled this misconduct.”

Toyota was up 0.68% at 6,774 yen but Sony was down 1.33% at 4,662 yen.

Nomura Holdings lost 1.5% to 419.4 yen following a news report that it plans to shut down some 20% of its domestic branches. — AFP