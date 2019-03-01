Tokyo stocks close higher on cheaper yen, China data

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday, helped by a cheaper yen as the dollar strengthened on stronger-than-expected US economic growth data and with the market also supported by positive Chinese data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.02%, or 217.53 points, to 21,602.69. Over the week, it was up 0.83%.

The broader Topix index rose 0.50%, or 8.06 points, at 1,615.72. Over the week, it was up 0.39%.

“Shares grew steadily as the dollar changed hands at the 111.70-yen level. High-tech firms, precision machine makers and real estate-related companies are being purchased,“ Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan Online Securities, said in a commentary.

The dollar fetched 111.74 yen in Asian trade, up from 111.39 yen in New York and 110.91 yen in Tokyo on Thursday.

The “better-than-expected fourth quarter US GDP outcome... is almost wholly responsible for the re-strengthening in the US dollar after an earlier fall”, Ray Attrill, currency strategist at National Australia Bank, said in a commentary.

A lower yen is positive for Japanese exporters as it makes their products more competitive outside Japan and also inflates profits when repatriated.

Japan’s unemployment rate remained at a low 2.5% in January, the internal affairs ministry said before the opening bell.

In Tokyo share trading, exporters were among gainers, with Olympus rising 1.42% to 4,995 yen and Sharp up 0.61% to 1,310 yen.

China-related firms also climbed following the release of forecast-beating data indicating an improvement in Chinese manufacturing activity.

Tokyo Electron jumped 1.55% to 15,385 yen, while industrial robot maker Fanuc 1.92% to 18,795 yen.

Market heavyweight Fast Retailing, the Uniqlo casual wear operator, gained 2.12% to 53,270 yen, while Sony fell 0.48% to 5,315 yen. — AFP