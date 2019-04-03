Tokyo stocks close higher on US-China trade hopes

TOKYO: Tokyo shares closed higher on Wednesday following a report saying that the US and China were closing in on a deal to end their long-running trade row.

The Nikkei 225 index gained 0.97%, or 207.90 points, to end at 21,713.21 while the broader Topix index rose 0.63%, or 10.08 points, to 1,621.77.

The dollar fetched 111.43 in Asian trade, against 111.36 yen in New York late Tuesday.

“In afternoon trade, Tokyo shares rose on hopes for positive developments in the US-China trade talks,“ Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan Online Securities, said in a commentary.

The Financial Times reported on Wednesday that Washington and Beijing were on course for a historic agreement.

“The market is also supported by a slightly cheaper yen, while the Nikkei is boosted by rising Fast Retailing shares,“ Ito said.

Market heavyweight and Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing jumped 5.44% to 54,620 yen, a day after announcing strong Uniqlo sales for March in Japan.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc rose 2.72% to 20,745 yen and Sony was up 0.96% to 4,725 yen.

SoftBank Group climbed 0.69% to 10,905 yen and Takeda Pharmaceutical edged up 0.17% to 4,560 yen. — AFP