TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower on Tuesday following media reports saying Indian warplanes crossed into Pakistani airspace over the ceasefire line in Kashmir and dropped payloads.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which opened higher, lost 0.37%, or 78.84 points, to end at 21,449.39 while the broader Topix index was down 0.23%, or 3.67 points, to 1,617.20. — AFP