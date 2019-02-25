Tokyo stocks open higher on US-China trade deal hopes

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday supported by optimism over a US-China trade deal that also lifted US shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.59%, or 125.58 points, at 21,551.09 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.58%, or 9.32 points, at 1,618.84.

The United States is delaying a planned increase of tariffs on more than US$200 billion in Chinese exports after "substantial progress" in trade talks, President Donald Trump said Sunday.

"I am pleased to report that the U.S. has made substantial progress in our trade talks with China on important structural issues including intellectual property protection, technology transfer, agriculture, services, currency, and many other issues," Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump also said he planned to hold a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Florida estate Mar-a-Lago to ink a deal.

"The market consensus is that a breakdown in trade talks will be avoided," Tsuyoshi Nomaguchi, strategist at Daiwa Securities, said in a note.

China's official Xinhua news agency also said Monday the world's two biggest economies were making "substantial progress" in trade talks.

The dollar fetched 110.76 yen in early Asian trade, against 110.75 yen in New York Friday.

In Tokyo, some China-linked shares were higher, with construction machinery maker Komatsu up 1.71% at 2,873 yen and electronic parts maker Rohm up 2.05% at 7,460 yen.

Some blue-chip exporters were also higher, with Sony gaining 0.97% to 5,365 yen and Panasonic trading up 0.81% at 1,053 yen.

On Wall Street on Friday, the Dow ended up 0.7% at 26,031.81 — AFP