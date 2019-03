TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday as market sentiment was dampened by falls on Wall Street following weak US construction data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.58%, or 125.61 points, to 21,696.43 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.63%, or 10.30 points, to 1,617.29.

“Japanese stocks trade are seen led by sales as investors were discouraged by falls in US shares” that were prompted by weak US economic indicators, Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

“However the yen is still at a cheap level and this is an opportunity to buy on dips,“ it added.

The dollar fetched 111.91 yen in early Asian trade, against 111.72 yen in New York late Monday.

In Tokyo, heavy machinery manufacturer IHI dipped 2.51% to 2,912 yen after it confirmed a report that unqualified workers had conducted quality checks for hundreds of engines for private jets.

China-linked shares were among the losers as Beijing lowered its economic growth target to 6.0-6.5% for 2019.

Construction machine maker Komatsu was down 0.72% at 2,791.5 yen, electronic parts maker Rohm off by 0.41% at 7,200 yen and industrial robot maker Fanuc dipped 0.79% to 19,295 yen.

In New York, the Dow closed down 0.8% at 25,819.65. — AFP