TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday, with investors turning cautious after modest drops on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which jumped 1.37 percent the previous day, slipped 0.17%, or 38.46 points, to 22,130.65 in early trade. The broader Topix index was down 0.19%, or 3.14 points, at 1,624.79. — AFP