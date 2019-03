TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday as investors took risk-off attitudes after the European Central Bank slashed its 2019 eurozone growth and inflation forecasts.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.88 percent, or 188.41 points, to 21,267.60 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.99 percent, or 15.84 points, at 1,585.82.



"Concerns over the global economy are growing as the ECB has pushed back the timing of a rate hike... and announced super long-term low-rate loans to banks," Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan Online Securities, said in a commentary.

The market was also weighed down by Japan's cabinet office revising down its assessment of the economy on Thursday, Ito said.

Japan's cabinet office meanwhile said Friday just before the opening bell that the economy grew faster than initially thought in the October-December quarter.

The world's third-biggest economy grew 0.5% quarter-on-quarter, up from the preliminary figure of 0.3%.

The dollar fetched 111.62 yen in early Asian trade, against 111.63 yen in New York.

ECB chief Mario Draghi warned the eurozone was "coming out of, and maybe we still are in a period of continued weakness and pervasive uncertainty."

Draghi pointed to "factors... mostly of external source", including "the threat of protectionism" and "geopolitical considerations".

Eurozone equities fell after the announcement, and Wall Street followed suit, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending 0.8% lower for its fourth straight decline.

In Tokyo, steelmakers were among losers, with Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal down 0.66% at 1,942 yen and its rival JFE down 1.0% at 1,867 yen.

Market heavyweight and Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing was down 0.82% at 52,970 yen. — AFP