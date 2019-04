TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened mixed on Wednesday with bargain-hunting purchases partly offset by profit-taking sales and a lack of fresh market-moving events.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.14% or 29.50 points at 21,534.81 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.05% or 0.78 points at 1,610.91. — AFP