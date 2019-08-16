Tony Fernandes to assume airasia.com CEO in group reorganisation

PETALING JAYA: AirAsia Group Bhd has unveiled a leadership reorganisation to support its transformation into a travel and financial platform company and to build airasia.com into a lifestyle brand.

The reorganisation will see its CEO Tony Fernandes (pix) taking up the role of airasia.com CEO.

According to the group’s press statement, Fernandes took the role at the e-commerce platform, with an eye to appoint a new CEO who will report to him in due course.

He is joined by AirAsia Bhd chief commercial officer Karen Chan, who will serve the same in airasia.com and COO Spencer Lee who is tasked with managing the e-commerce platform’s online business portfolio.

Meanwhile, a chief product officer for airasia.com will also be appointed to head up the product teams.

AirAsia software engineering and technology head Elias Vafiadis will continue to lead software engineering.

On the other hand, AirAsia Group deputy CEO (Airlines) Bo Lingam has been appointed as the group’s president (Airlines) and simultaneously head up AirAsia SEA (formerly known as AirAsia Global Shared Services), a shared corporate and support service centre for the larger AirAsia Group.

“He will continue to run the core airline business and drive customer service improvements and cost efficiencies through digitalisation and the One AirAsia initiative,” it said.

In addition, Aireen Omar has been appointed as AirAsia Group president (RedBeat Ventures) and will head up the corporate venture capital arm.

“In this role, she will focus on seeking out new companies and technologies to power AirAsia’s core business while still overseeing the company’s digital businesses such as BigPay, Teleport and AirAsia BIG Loyalty,” it added.