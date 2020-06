PETALING JAYA: Top Glove Corp Bhd saw its net profit rise more than four times to a record RM347.9 million for its third quarter ended May 31, from RM74.67 million a year ago on growth in sales volume, driven by high demand during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group also posted its highest ever quarterly revenue of RM1.7 billion, from RM1.2 billion previously.

The upward trend was also evident in the group’s nine month (9M’20) performance, as net profit jumped 97.9% to RM575 million from RM290.51 million a year ago. Its profit after tax exceeded the net profit for FY2019 by 57%, while revenue surged 14.3% to RM4.13 billion from RM3.61 billion in 9M’19.

Sales volume grew 25% versus the corresponding period in the previous financial year, as well as the preceding quarter.

Executive director Lim Cheong Guan said third-quarter 2020 (Q3’20) has proven to be a record-breaking quarter which has seen the glove maker achieving all-time highs in almost every aspect, and expects a more spectacular performance in coming quarters.

In addition, good cash generation from the strong performance has put the group back into a net cash position of RM279 million as at May 31, 2020, after two years in a net borrowing position (net borrowings of RM936.8 million as at Feb 29, 2020) to fund the Aspion acquisition.

The group announced an interim dividend of 10 sen per share amounting to RM262 million, which is a 186% increase from the interim dividend for FY2019, payable on July 9, 2020.

“While this may be our most outstanding results to date, prepare to watch us break our own record in the upcoming quarters, because our best days are still ahead,” Cheong Guan said during Top Glove’s Q3’20 results briefing webinar today.

Top Glove envisions robust quarters ahead, driven by strong demand growth, high utilisation (consistently above 95%) and additional capacity coming onstream (36% growth from Q3’20 to Q4’21), coupled with a continued focus on innovation, technology, quality and cost efficiency.

It also effected average selling prices (ASPs) revision on a monthly basis in line with prevailing market prices, and expects high percentage of spot sales with spot market price and minimal interest expense due to repayment of loan and conversion of convertible bonds.

Executive chairman Tan Sri Dr Lim Wee Chai said its ASP will increase 15% a month or average 30% a quarter from June onwards. In Q3’20, ASPs increased 5% quarter on quarter and 9% year on year.

“Even with the increase in raw material prices (estimated at 10-30%), we’re still okay because the ASP increase is much more than raw material price increase.”

With a year’s worth of orders in the pipeline, Top Glove is confident of delivering solid results not only for the full FY2020, but for FY2021 as well.

Top Glove has earmarked RM3 billion for capital expenditure to build 450 new lines, creating new capacity of 60 billion pieces of gloves from 2020 to 2026. The group plans to expand to 41 glove factories by December 2022, from 34 currently.

Following aggressive organic expansion in its nitrile glove capacity, the group has secured its position as the world’s largest manufacturer of nitrile gloves, in addition to being the world’s largest manufacturer of natural rubber gloves and surgical gloves.

Top Glove has emerged the best performing stock on both the FBM KLCI and the Straits Times Index, having seen its share price increase by 263% and 268%, year to date, respectively.

As at June 10, 2020, it is ranked the sixth largest company on Bursa Malaysia and the 12th largest company on SGX in terms of market capitalisation, placing it among the top 15 companies on both bourses.

Top Glove’s monthly sales orders went up by some 180%, resulting in long lead times, which went up from 40 days to around 400 days, whereby orders placed now would only be delivered over a year later.

It said it will continue to expand its capacity following exponential increase in sales order from various countries in the past month like Germany (+572%), Spain (+469%), Taiwan (+416%).

In addition, the glove maker has earmarked RM5 million for corporate social responsibility initiatives.