Top Glove appoints Lim Cheong Guan managing director effective Aug 1

PETALING JAYA: Top Glove Corp Bhd executive director Lim Cheong Guan (pix) will be appointed managing director effective Aug 1, 2022, succeeding Datuk Lee Kim Meow, who will be redesignated as non-independent non-executive director upon completing his employment contract on July 31, 2022.

“My focus will be very much on ensuring our business continues to grow in a purposeful and sustainable way, in line with the company’s ESG commitment. I am particularly passionate about the ‘people’ aspect which is fundamental to the company’s continued well-being and look forward to working with my colleagues towards ensuring the sustainability of both our people and our business,” Lim said in a statement.

Lim, 57, oversees the group’s finance functions and has been instrumental in spearheading the company’s corporate exercises, which have been key to driving the group’s strong and steady growth. He is a five-time winner of the Malaysian Investor Relations Association’s Best Chief Financial Officer for Investor Relations Award, the most recent win being in 2021. He is passionate about sustainability and continues to champion environmental, social and governance awareness initiatives and projects across the group.

Lee, 63, will retire after 25 years of service at Top Glove, 13 of those years as managing director.

In line with the board succession planning, COO Ng Yong Lin, 37, will be appointed an executive director of the group effective Aug 1, 2022.