Top Glove driving equality at the workplace

SHAH ALAM: At Top Glove Corp Bhd, the world’s largest manufacturer of gloves, diversity at the workplace starts at the top. Guided by forward-looking leadership, the company is committed to ensuring a space where all its employees can thrive.

Its diversity policy and practices build a more equitable and diverse workplace where everyone has equal opportunity to thrive in their careers

There are three main areas in which gender equality and diversity are clearly evident at Top Glove. They are gender equality in leadership positions, women participation in the boardroom and initiatives to safeguard female safety and wellbeing at the workplace.

“By embracing diversity and equality through our human capital policies and practices that advocate equal opportunities for gainful employment, learning and development, and career advancement, Top Glove has become an employer of choice to some 22,000 employees, said Top Glove managing director Datuk Lee Kim Meow.

“Women participation on Top Glove’s board is at 38% and the company currently also boasts a commendable 52:48 ratio of women to men in leadership positions, who are managers and above,” he added.

The company’s initiatives to safeguard female safety and wellbeing at the workplace include strengthening its prevention of sexual harassment policy; stationing auxiliary police at the company’s carpark and premises;

allocating designated car park spaces for pregnant employees; access to weekly free health day visits and check-ups by top glove global doctors’ gynaecologist; upgrading its nursing rooms, which are conveniently located in all its factories and offices; and providing maternity uniforms for expectant mothers who are working in the production department.

Additionally, its female employee centric benefits include extended maternity and paternity leave; Work From Home (WFH) arrangement of 23 days post-pregnancy, depending on nature of job; flexible WFH arrangement as childcare support for working parents and pregnant mothers; and family care leave for employees who need to care for immediate family members who are diagnosed with terminal illness; have disabilities and special needs; or require emergency medical treatment.

The company also contributes financial and voluntary assistance to causes that help women in need within the communities it serves. These include charitable organisations, women community events, and donations to single mothers, for which assistance rendered amounted to over RM160,000 to date, alongside other ongoing charitable initiatives.

“We believe that our initiatives to support and advance gender parity in the workplace have been instrumental in Top Glove being included in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index. We are honoured to be one of four Malaysian companies and among 20 companies worldwide in the Industrials sector that made the Index, which tracks the performance of public listed companies committed to transparency in five key areas namely female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti sexual harassment policies and pro women brand,” said Lee.

In conjunction with International Women’s Day yesterday, Top Glove is organising a host of motivational podcast sharing and workshop sessions for its employees throughout the month with opportune topics such as advancing women wellness, sexual harassment, developing a breakthrough mindset, and further empowering women at the workplace.