Top Glove engaging with US CBP towards resolution in August

PETALING JAYA: Top Glove Corp Bhd expects to arrive at an agreement on remediation within the month of August 2020 in relation to the detention order by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on its products, upon which the company plans to commence remediation payment immediately.

“This will enable us to continue delivering our gloves especially to first respondents, whose safety and lives are on the line during this critical time,“ Top Glove said in a statement today.

The US CBP had on July 15 enforced a detention order on disposable gloves manufactured by Top Glove’s subsidiaries Top Glove Sdn Bhd and TG Medical Sdn Bhd, believed to be related to labour issues.

The glovemaker said it has been in cordial and constructive engagement with the US CBP via its headquarters in Malaysia as well as its US office on the matter since July 17, 2020.

“In addition, we have appointed an independent consultant to advise us on this matter.”