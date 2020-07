PETALING JAYA: Top Glove Corp Bhd was accorded an “A” rating in its latest social audit conducted on May 23-26 by Amfori, a leading global business association for open and sustainable trade.

According to the group, the overall “A” rating represents the highest Amfori rating, which was the result of Top Glove receiving 12 “very good” scores and one “good” score for a total of 13 performance areas assessed during the audit.

“The recent Amfori audit and earlier third-party audits, which garnered good ratings, provide independent verification that there is no element of forced labour in our manufacturing facilities”, Top Glove’s general manager of human resources, William Yap, said in a press release.

The group stated that it has continuously upheld good labour practices and complied with requirements of labour laws and best practices, as well as ensuring adequate measures to protect the safety and well being of its workforce.

Top Glove said that it has also strived to comply with and exceed international standards and expectations with regard to labour-related matters.

Since January 2019, it has implemented a zero-cost recruitment policy to address concerns of debt bondage and forced labour, under which it bears all recruitment-related fees for its foreign workers who arrived in 2019 onwards.

The policy stipulates that the group will conduct predeparture orientations and interviews at the source country, post-arrival orientations in Malaysia, as well as monthly interviews with workers towards ensuring they have not paid any hidden fees to recruitment agents.

In addition, it will reimbursed workers who have paid recruitment fees to agents in their source country and the workers sign a letter of undertaking which states that they must not pay recruitment fees during the recruitment process and continues to educate them from doing so.

Top Glove will blacklist unethical recruitment agents through a robust due diligence procedure and all business dealings with them are terminated immediately.

Aside from that it pointed out that its workers have full custody of their passports, in line with its foreign workers’ passport safekeeping policy that was implemented in December 2018, which gives its workers full custody and responsibility over their own passports.

The group said this includes awareness training for workers on how to keep their passports safely to avoid theft or misplacement. As a best practice, it provides each worker the option of keeping their passports in a personal locker in their respective hostel rooms, or in a passport locker at the factory office.

Aside from that, Top Glove has given an assurance that it is in continuous compliance with Malaysian labour authorities on payment of wages, does not engage in forced or excessive overtime by workers, providing decent accommodation and facilities for its workers and prioritising the health and safety of its workforce.