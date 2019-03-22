Top Glove Q2 earnings down 2.9% to RM105.8m

PETALING JAYA: Top Glove Corp Bhd’s net profit in the second quarter ended Feb 28, 2019 (Q2FY19) fell 2.9% to RM105.79 million from RM109.01 million in the previous corresponding quarter.

Revenue for the quarter jumped 21% to RM1.16 billion, compared with RM958.44 million in the same period a year ago attributed to strong sales volume growth and higher average selling price.

For the six months period, its net profit rose marginally by 0.6% to RM215.8 million, against RM214.5 million a year ago, while revenue increased 27.7% to RM2.42 billion, from RM1.9 billion previously.

“We are pleased to have delivered strong results with robust sales volume growth, despite a challenging and competitive operating environment. Our good performance speaks to the effectiveness of our ongoing quality and efficiency enhancement programmes,” the group’s executive chairman Tan Sri Dr Lim Wee Chai said.

The group’s earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) also improved by 14.2% year-on-year owing to the increase in quantity sold, as well as quality and operational efficiency enhancements.

Income tax expense was higher due to a reduction in tax allowance, following the expiry of the three-year special reinvestment allowance in calendar year 2018 and the provision of deferred tax liabilities in the current quarter.

Raw material prices for Q2FY19 remained mixed year-on-year, with the average price for natural rubber latex lower by 17.7% at RM3.62 per kg, while the average nitrile latex price increased 1.9% to US$1.08 per kg.

Meanwhile, raw material prices were in decline compared with Q1FY19, with average natural rubber latex and nitrile latex prices easing by 4.2% and 14.3% respectively.

Going forward, Top Glove envisages a highly challenging business environment both on the domestic front and macro economic level. However, it remains positive on industry outlook.

Gloves are an essential item in the medical sector, the demand for which has proven to be relatively resilient to economic and political uncertainty and is set to grow more than 10% a year, it added.

“We have done well in Q2FY19 despite the challenging business environment and aim to do even better over the course of the financial year.

“We view the challenges ahead positively and they will serve as a springboard for greater success, inspiring us to work harder, smarter, faster and more creatively,” Lim added.