Top Glove releases sustainability policy, reaffirms commitment to ESG practices

PETALING JAYA: Top Glove Corp Bhd recently released its sustainability policy, which outlines its commitments in the areas of environmental, social, governance, and traceability.

The policy guides ethical and responsible sourcing and procurement for all Top Glove subsidiaries and joint ventures, as well as the group’s supply chain. It was developed in consultation with a variety of stakeholders including investors, nongovernmental organisations, and analysts, in addition to aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

Three strategic themes are outlined in the policy: Tackling climate change and restoring nature; being a people-centric corporate citizen; and creating long term value through ethical business practices and continuous stakeholder engagement.

In addition to supporting no deforestation and protection of Peatlands, Top Glove respects and supports international human rights principles, and upholds high ethical standards. The group is committed to setting a Net Zero Carbon target year by FY25 and aims to achieve 70% traceability to plantations of natural rubber sourcing. Traceability enables the identification of critical areas with high conservation value and high carbon stocks, as well as social issues and conflicts.

Executive director Lim Cheong Guan said the group recognises that its business has an impact on the environment, its employees, and the communities it serve. The group is committed to being a sustainability leader in the healthcare manufacturing sector and contributing to a better future for all its stakeholders.

“Our commitment to ESG practices has always been strong. However, with an aim to go from good to great, the Sustainability Roadmap of the policy outlines steps and measurable targets up to FY25, starting with FY21 as a baseline. At Top Glove, we have the Board Sustainability Committee, led by our senior independent director, which oversees the company’s sustainability strategy,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, senior independent non-executive director and board sustainability committee chairman Sharmila Sekarajasekaran said the group is steadfast in its duty toward bettering the communities it serve. This policy reflects its commitment to take on a lead role in the sustainability spectrum and marks another milestone in the group’s efforts to positively contribute to a viable future for all.