Top Glove’s independent consultant completes verification, audit report

KUALA LUMPUR: An independent consultant, appointed to verify labour practices at Top Glove Corp Bhd’s manufacturing facilities and accommodation, has completed the intended verification work.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, it said the audit report is expected to be available within 10 days, for the onwards submission to the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

“The independent audit entails virtual interviews of about 1,100 of the company’s migrant workers across various locations and also addresses the relevant areas of concern identified by the US CBP,” the rubber glove maker said.

Top Glove had, on Aug 10, 2020, commenced part remediation for recruitment fees amounting to RM4.4 million to 9,204 of its migrant workers who joined the company prior to the implementation of its Zero Cost Recruitment Policy in January 2019.

The total remediation fee to be paid is estimated at RM53 million, subject to finalisation with the US CBP.

The company said it continues to enhance its migrant workers’ working and living environment and facilities to ensure their well-being is always well-cared for. - BERNAMA