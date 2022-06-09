Top Glove to reduce output as average selling price nears bottom

PETALING JAYA: Top Glove Corp Bhd, which posted a net profit of RM15.29 million for the third quarter ended May 31, 2022 (Q3’22), is reducing production of gloves as the average selling price (ASP) is close to bottom and is expected to drop below the pre-Covid pandemic level in 2019 due to oversupply.

“At the moment ASP is around US$25. We have to reduce (the supply) so that ASP will come down and price will be more stable especially for nitrile glove. Supplies do not only come from Malaysia but also China, Thailand and Vietnam so the pricing is very aggressive. So it's not easy to increase price now,” executive chairman Tan Sri Dr Lim Wee Chai told the media at Top Glove’s Q3’22 results briefing today.

Due to the significant drop in ASP, he said, the margin is very close to bottom. “We will have to see the supply and demand situation in the next few months to see if it has bottomed out,” he added.

Meanwhile, the group has put expansion plans on hold and deferred capacity increase to align with current demand and market conditions.

COO Ng Yong Lin said the focus is on in-house raw materials supply and its gamma sterilisation plant to reduce dependency and improve cost and operational efficiency.

“These are our key areas of focus in our capex (capital expenditure), which we have budgeted about RM500 million for financial year 2023,” Ng said.

When asked about competition from Chinese glove makers for the US market, Lim said Top Glove still has a tariff advantage of 25% for non-medical gloves and 7% advantage for medical gloves.

Top Glove’s net profit for Q3’22 was lower at RM15.29 million against RM2.04 billion a year earlier on escalating costs and drop in revenue. Revenue was RM1.46 billion, a decrease of 64.9% compared with RM4.16 billion in the preceding year’s corresponding quarter.

For Q3’22, the average natural latex concentrate price rose 17% quarter-on-quarter to RM6.50/kg. Meanwhile, the average nitrile latex price was US$1.11/kg, 3% lower compared with Q2’22.

For the nine months period, Top Glove’s net profit fell to RM288.56 million from RM7.26 billion a year earlier. Revenue for the nine months decreased 68.52% to RM4.50 billion from RM14.29 billion in the preceding year’s corresponding period.

The softer performance occurred amid a convergence of headwinds, with production costs moving upward due to global inflation and as the Russia Ukraine conflict drove up crude oil prices.

The group contended with increases in natural gas and electricity tariffs, as well as minimum wage implementation which came into effect May 1, 2022. The escalating costs resulted in margin compression, as the group was unable to fully pass cost through amid the ongoing oversupply situation.

Top Glove managing director Datuk Lee Kim Meow said the quarter’s results are not reflective of its usual business performance, owing to the ongoing normalisation trend coupled with demand supply imbalance. However, it will press on and continue to focus on the fundamentals: delivering quality products at an efficient cost.

On outlook, the group expects the challenging business environment to persist in the near term, but emphasised the situation as a temporary setback. Lim said that glove is a necessity and demand is growing and will continue to grow every year at a rate of 10% to 12%.

“We just have to manage the current supply and demand problem,” Lim said.

Additionally, he said current glove industry utilisation rate is about 50 to 60% and demand should increase as more business open up especially for food services and hospitality industries.