Touch ‘n Go eWallet upgrades its Online Banking reload function from FPX to DuitNow Transfer

KUALA LUMPUR: TNG Digital Sdn Bhd (TNGD) has upgraded all online banking reload functions via the Touch ‘n Go eWallet from FPX to DuitNow Transfer effective July 31. This upgrade offers users a convenient and safer method to reload their eWallet directly from their bank apps or websites.

DuitNow services provide more features that are convenient to users which include saving the Touch ‘n Go eWallet DuitNow account number as favourite in the bank app for future transactions and the option to set-up automatic reoccurring transactions. This service also allows eWallet reloads from as low as RM1, with no additional fees or charges.

In addition, this upgrade to DuitNow services is an added security measure that provides peace of mind to users and significantly reduces the risk of potential information being leaked by third-party providers.

For the first-time set up, users need to input their eWallet DuitNow account number in their bank app or website, choose their preferred reload amount, verify their transaction, and save the details as favourite for future transactions. Users are also encouraged to set reoccurring transactions for their convenience.

This effort signifies TNGD’s ongoing commitment to providing a convenient and secure platform for all its users’ daily transactions and financial needs.