TowerCos to drive economic growth across emerging markets

PETALING JAYA: Tower Companies (TowerCos) can help mobile network operators (MNOs) save up to US$10 billion (RM44 billion) through infrastructure sharing and result in cumulative savings of up to US$67 billion for consumers due to affordable 5G connectivity by 2025, according to a study by edotco Group and Roland Berger.

Furthermore, TowerCos enable sustainable digital connectivity by reducing up to 17 million metric tonnes in carbon footprint by 2025.

The report, titled “Towering Above: Building Tomorrow’s Digital Infrastructure in Asia” explores the critical roles and potential impact of TowerCos across nine key Asian markets including Malaysia. Digital infrastructure is becoming a critical digital economy enabler, with 5G expected to transform the industry.

The report said TowerCos are transforming its roles to become digital infrastructure providers, in addition to working closely with industry stakeholders to undertake deeper forms of active infrastructure sharing.

edotco group director of group strategy Gayan Koralage said while MNOs are rapidly expanding their network in low average revenue per user (arpu) markets such as Asia, they face a significant challenge in keeping their cost per GB under control while striving to meet the industry demands and adhering to regulators’ intended policy and regulatory outcomes.

“These can only be addressed sustainably through a higher degree of infrastructure sharing.”

The report also noted that – despite Southeast Asia and South Asia being among the fastest growing sub-regions in terms of average data usage per user – MNOs have not been able to capitalise on the traffic trend. This is causing the continuous decline in arpu, making it challenging for MNOs to generate returns that commensurate with their cost of capital.

“In overcoming the MNOs’ investment conundrums, solutions based on software-defined networking and a stronger partnership with next-generation TowerCos can foster greater scalability, speed and cost advantages. Such partnerships are rapidly unfolding in developed markets, showcasing the TowerCos’ emerging catalytic roles in business, society and the environment,” he added.

The study suggested that forward-looking regulatory reforms and policy changes are needed for TowerCos to realise their potential in the next normal including include providing incentives and introducing a more conducive regulatory framework for TowerCos to explore more innovative partnerships and services.