Toyo Tires rolls out ultra-high performance Proxes Sport 2

PETALING JAYA: Toyo Tyre Sales and Marketing Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Toyo Tires) has unveiled Proxes Sport 2, designed with the latest tyre technology to cater to a wide range of driving enthusiasts, ensuring exceptional performance, safety, and durability.

The Proxes Sport 2 offers two features that set it apart from its predecessor: precise handling and exceptional wet grip. The tyre’s precise handling enables drivers to navigate corners with ease, while its exceptional wet grip provides superior traction on wet roads, ensuring maximum safety and stability even in challenging weather conditions.

This latest tyre features a unique asymmetrical design pattern optimised for both wet and dry conditions. Its advanced asymmetric tread compound ensures precise handling cornering stability and improves wet traction.

Toyo Tires president/managing director Tan Song Chye said: “The Proxes Sport 2 is optimised for the high torque powertrains, to deliver an exciting ride for all sports drivers. With our commitment to innovation and excellence, we are confident that this series of tyres will quickly become a top choice for drivers seeking an ultra-high-performance tyre.”

Toyo Tires also launched the Open Country A/T III (OPA/T 3), an all-terrain tyre with increased lateral grooves for improved off-road traction, even in challenging conditions. This versatile tyre is designed to handle both on and off-road adventures, catering to various driving preferences.